The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TTNP) Stock

The stock of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) has gone up by 6.91% for the week, with a -9.52% drop in the past month and a -25.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.03% for TTNP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.16% for TTNP’s stock, with a -30.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) is $7.00, The public float for TTNP is 10.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTNP on July 27, 2023 was 23.00K shares.

TTNP) stock’s latest price update

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTNP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TTNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTNP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

TTNP Trading at -15.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -12.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTNP rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6029. In addition, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -24.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTNP starting from Lazar David E., who sale 3,388,902 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Jun 21. After this action, Lazar David E. now owns 0 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,168,349 using the latest closing price.

Lazar David E., the Chief Executive Officer of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 359,066 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Lazar David E. is holding 0 shares at $441,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1837.52 for the present operating margin

+64.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1832.32. Equity return is now at value -363.90, with -179.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.