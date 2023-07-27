The Impact of Market Fluctuations on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s (PRCT) Stock

The stock of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) has gone down by -6.91% for the week, with a 4.97% rise in the past month and a -2.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.77% for PRCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.10% for PRCT’s stock, with a -5.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) is $49.86, which is $14.99 above the current market price. The public float for PRCT is 42.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRCT on July 27, 2023 was 460.26K shares.

PRCT) stock’s latest price update

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.84 compared to its previous closing price of 37.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRCT Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCT fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.81. In addition, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation saw -16.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCT starting from Waters Kevin, who sale 22,631 shares at the price of $35.12 back on Jun 15. After this action, Waters Kevin now owns 33,523 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, valued at $794,912 using the latest closing price.

Shiblaq Hisham, the EVP, Chief Comm. Officer of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, sale 21,930 shares at $35.23 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Shiblaq Hisham is holding 31,414 shares at $772,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.61 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation stands at -116.18. The total capital return value is set at -27.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.48. Equity return is now at value -47.40, with -32.00 for asset returns.

Based on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 39.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.18. Total debt to assets is 25.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.