The Impact of Market Fluctuations on JX Luxventure Limited’s (JXJT) Stock

In the past week, JXJT stock has gone down by -30.88%, with a monthly decline of -16.89% and a quarterly plunge of -63.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.64% for JX Luxventure Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.37% for JXJT’s stock, with a -70.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: JXJT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for JXJT is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for JXJT is 0.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.30% of that float. The average trading volume for JXJT on July 27, 2023 was 138.25K shares.

JXJT) stock’s latest price update

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: JXJT)’s stock price has dropped by -9.94 in relation to previous closing price of 1.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JXJT Trading at -40.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXJT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.01%, as shares sank -13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXJT fell by -30.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3525. In addition, JX Luxventure Limited saw -78.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JXJT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.30 for the present operating margin

+1.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for JX Luxventure Limited stands at -69.34. Equity return is now at value -312.40, with -202.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.