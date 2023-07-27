The -13.88% Decline of XORTX Therapeutics Inc.’s (XRTX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, XRTX stock has gone up by 24.80%, with a monthly gain of 19.24% and a quarterly surge of 26.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.39% for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.56% for XRTX’s stock, with a 11.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) is $6.15, The public float for XRTX is 13.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XRTX on July 27, 2023 was 41.89K shares.

XRTX) stock’s latest price update

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX)’s stock price has soared by 11.51 in relation to previous closing price of 0.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XRTX Trading at 17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +22.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRTX rose by +24.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6602. In addition, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. saw -0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XRTX

Equity return is now at value -81.00, with -59.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.