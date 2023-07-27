The -13.88% Decline of Perficient Inc.’s (PRFT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, PRFT stock has gone down by -21.99%, with a monthly decline of -11.19% and a quarterly surge of 15.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Perficient Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.69% for PRFT’s stock, with a -1.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) is above average at 24.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Perficient Inc. (PRFT) is $85.86, which is $13.81 above the current market price. The public float for PRFT is 34.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRFT on July 27, 2023 was 247.80K shares.

PRFT) stock’s latest price update

Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT)’s stock price has dropped by -20.48 in relation to previous closing price of 90.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRFT stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for PRFT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRFT in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $81 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

PRFT Trading at -11.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRFT fell by -21.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.16. In addition, Perficient Inc. saw 3.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRFT starting from PECHLOFF NANCY C, who purchase 675 shares at the price of $74.23 back on Jun 06. After this action, PECHLOFF NANCY C now owns 10,270 shares of Perficient Inc., valued at $50,105 using the latest closing price.

Matthews Brian L, the Director of Perficient Inc., purchase 260 shares at $76.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Matthews Brian L is holding 12,969 shares at $19,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.37 for the present operating margin

+35.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perficient Inc. stands at +11.53. The total capital return value is set at 19.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.57. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on Perficient Inc. (PRFT), the company’s capital structure generated 103.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.80. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Perficient Inc. (PRFT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.