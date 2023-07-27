The -13.88% Decline of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s (IART) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has gone up by 1.33% for the week, with a 12.89% rise in the past month and a -22.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.11% for IART. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.33% for IART’s stock, with a -11.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) Right Now?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) by analysts is $47.80, which is $2.78 above the current market price. The public float for IART is 71.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of IART was 791.87K shares.

IART) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) has plunged by -0.91 when compared to previous closing price of 45.97, but the company has seen a 1.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IART

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IART stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IART by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IART in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $53 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

IART Trading at 7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IART to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +11.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IART rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.67. In addition, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation saw -18.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IART starting from De Witte Jan, who purchase 7,792 shares at the price of $38.50 back on Jun 01. After this action, De Witte Jan now owns 12,798 shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, valued at $299,986 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Eric, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, purchase 2,640 shares at $37.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Schwartz Eric is holding 48,597 shares at $100,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IART

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+61.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.44. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART), the company’s capital structure generated 89.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.24. Total debt to assets is 41.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.