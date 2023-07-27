The -13.88% Decline of Ashland Inc.’s (ASH) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Ashland Inc. (ASH) has seen a -0.44% decrease in the past week, with a 9.45% gain in the past month, and a -10.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for ASH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.36% for ASH’s stock, with a -8.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) Right Now?

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ASH is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ASH is $103.09, which is $12.72 above the current market price. The public float for ASH is 52.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume for ASH on July 27, 2023 was 558.89K shares.

ASH) stock’s latest price update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.12 in comparison to its previous close of 91.81, however, the company has experienced a -0.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASH Trading at 3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASH fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.20. In addition, Ashland Inc. saw -15.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASH starting from Sandler Ricky C, who purchase 224,156 shares at the price of $100.20 back on Sep 01. After this action, Sandler Ricky C now owns 4,083,978 shares of Ashland Inc., valued at $22,460,431 using the latest closing price.

Sandler Ricky C, the Director of Ashland Inc., sale 224,156 shares at $100.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Sandler Ricky C is holding 4,083,978 shares at $22,460,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.89 for the present operating margin

+27.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashland Inc. stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ashland Inc. (ASH), the company’s capital structure generated 42.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.05. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ashland Inc. (ASH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.