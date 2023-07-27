Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) by analysts is $17.20, which is $3.7 above the current market price. The public float for CXM is 123.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CXM was 1.71M shares.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 13.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXM’s Market Performance

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has experienced a -5.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.96% rise in the past month, and a 12.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for CXM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.34% for CXM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXM stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CXM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CXM in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $17 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2023.

CXM Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.01. In addition, Sprinklr Inc. saw 67.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from Pattabhiraman Arun, who sale 71,177 shares at the price of $14.57 back on Jul 14. After this action, Pattabhiraman Arun now owns 439,600 shares of Sprinklr Inc., valued at $1,037,049 using the latest closing price.

Singh Pavitar, the Chief Technology Officer of Sprinklr Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $14.57 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Singh Pavitar is holding 1,009,082 shares at $582,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.29 for the present operating margin

+73.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprinklr Inc. stands at -9.02. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.