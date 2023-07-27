Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 25.71 in relation to its previous close of 11.44. However, the company has experienced a 29.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) is above average at 9.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) is $15.00, which is $0.62 above the current market price. The public float for SPOK is 19.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPOK on July 27, 2023 was 249.10K shares.

SPOK’s Market Performance

SPOK’s stock has seen a 29.21% increase for the week, with a 11.05% rise in the past month and a 22.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for Spok Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.94% for SPOK’s stock, with a 42.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOK stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SPOK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOK in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $15 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

SPOK Trading at 16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +13.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOK rose by +32.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.79. In addition, Spok Holdings Inc. saw 75.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPOK starting from Rice Calvin, who purchase 420 shares at the price of $11.90 back on Jun 01. After this action, Rice Calvin now owns 20,035 shares of Spok Holdings Inc., valued at $4,998 using the latest closing price.

Stein Todd J, the Director of Spok Holdings Inc., purchase 9,567 shares at $9.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Stein Todd J is holding 844,735 shares at $92,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.62 for the present operating margin

+55.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spok Holdings Inc. stands at +16.25. The total capital return value is set at 4.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.87. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK), the company’s capital structure generated 9.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.36. Total debt to assets is 6.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.