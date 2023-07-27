Should You Invest in Wipro Limited (WIT) Now?

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WIT is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 10 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WIT is $4.74, which is -$0.74 below the current market price. The public float for WIT is 5.21B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume for WIT on July 27, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 4.91. However, the company has experienced a -3.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WIT’s Market Performance

Wipro Limited (WIT) has experienced a -3.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.05% rise in the past month, and a 9.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.09% for WIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.69% for WIT’s stock, with a 3.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WIT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WIT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $4.30 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

WIT Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT fell by -3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, Wipro Limited saw 5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.13 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Limited stands at +12.54. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wipro Limited (WIT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.