Should You Invest in Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Now?

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TRMB is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TRMB is $57.81, which is $1.53 above the current market price. The public float for TRMB is 246.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume for TRMB on July 27, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TRMB) stock’s latest price update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB)’s stock price has increased by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 53.81. However, the company has seen a 0.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/23/21 that BlackBerry, Lucid, Nike: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

TRMB’s Market Performance

TRMB’s stock has risen by 0.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.58% and a quarterly rise of 17.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Trimble Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.08% for TRMB stock, with a simple moving average of 2.52% for the last 200 days.

TRMB Trading at 6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.95. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw 6.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from PAINTER ROBERT G, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $53.00 back on Jul 11. After this action, PAINTER ROBERT G now owns 215,356 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $132,500 using the latest closing price.

PAINTER ROBERT G, the President & CEO of Trimble Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $51.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that PAINTER ROBERT G is holding 217,856 shares at $128,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc. stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc. (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 40.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.07. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.