Should You Invest in Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) Now?

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for JBI is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JBI is $14.21, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for JBI is 134.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.22% of that float. The average trading volume for JBI on July 27, 2023 was 798.30K shares.

JBI) stock’s latest price update

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 11.74. However, the company has seen a 4.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JBI’s Market Performance

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) has seen a 4.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.57% gain in the past month and a 30.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for JBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.42% for JBI’s stock, with a 18.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBI stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for JBI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JBI in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $14 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

JBI Trading at 18.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +19.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBI rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.72. In addition, Janus International Group Inc. saw 23.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBI starting from CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., who sale 7,711,621 shares at the price of $9.09 back on Jun 20. After this action, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. now owns 348,946 shares of Janus International Group Inc., valued at $70,136,422 using the latest closing price.

CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., the Director of Janus International Group Inc., sale 1,900,000 shares at $9.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. is holding 409,320 shares at $17,689,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.53 for the present operating margin

+32.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Janus International Group Inc. stands at +10.56. The total capital return value is set at 17.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.48. Equity return is now at value 32.00, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Janus International Group Inc. (JBI), the company’s capital structure generated 188.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.36. Total debt to assets is 59.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.