Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has gone up by 6.78% for the week, with a 31.86% rise in the past month and a 16.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.83% for SHIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.99% for SHIP’s stock, with a 10.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Right Now?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) by analysts is $10.67, which is $5.0 above the current market price. The public float for SHIP is 17.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.47% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of SHIP was 129.02K shares.

SHIP) stock’s latest price update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.04 compared to its previous closing price of 5.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHIP stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHIP in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2022.

SHIP Trading at 20.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +27.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHIP rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.17. In addition, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. saw 14.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.08 for the present operating margin

+39.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stands at +13.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), the company’s capital structure generated 115.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.56. Total debt to assets is 49.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.