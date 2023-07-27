Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) Stock Sees a-6.37 Decrease

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.01% for SGMT’s stock, with a -6.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SGMT is 3.79M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGMT on July 27, 2023 was 277.78K shares.

SGMT) stock’s latest price update

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMT)’s stock price has dropped by -6.37 in relation to previous closing price of 16.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SGMT Trading at -6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.50% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMT fell by -6.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Sagimet Biosciences Inc. saw -5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMT starting from SEIDENBERG BETH C, who purchase 46,875 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, SEIDENBERG BETH C now owns 46,875 shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc., valued at $750,000 using the latest closing price.

NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L, the 10% Owner of Sagimet Biosciences Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L is holding 3,850,275 shares at $480,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.