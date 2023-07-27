Ryder System Inc. (R) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) is above average at 6.01x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ryder System Inc. (R) is $101.57, which is $0.71 above the current market price. The public float for R is 45.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of R on July 27, 2023 was 308.13K shares.

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.44 in relation to its previous close of 91.79. However, the company has experienced a 6.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

R’s Market Performance

R’s stock has risen by 6.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.53% and a quarterly rise of 18.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Ryder System Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.00% for R stock, with a simple moving average of 14.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of R

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for R stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for R by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for R in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $100 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

R Trading at 17.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought R to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +18.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, R rose by +6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.02. In addition, Ryder System Inc. saw 18.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at R starting from JONES KAREN M., who sale 2,084 shares at the price of $80.02 back on May 17. After this action, JONES KAREN M. now owns 10,407 shares of Ryder System Inc., valued at $166,762 using the latest closing price.

JONES KAREN M., the EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Ryder System Inc., sale 6,843 shares at $80.32 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that JONES KAREN M. is holding 12,491 shares at $549,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for R

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.12 for the present operating margin

+19.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryder System Inc. stands at +7.14. The total capital return value is set at 9.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.23.

Based on Ryder System Inc. (R), the company’s capital structure generated 241.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.69. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ryder System Inc. (R) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.