Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROVR is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROVR is $5.61, which is $0.4 above the current price. The public float for ROVR is 164.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROVR on July 27, 2023 was 966.11K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ROVR) stock’s latest price update

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR)’s stock price has increased by 1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 5.28. However, the company has seen a 8.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ROVR’s Market Performance

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) has experienced a 8.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.32% rise in the past month, and a 23.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for ROVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.44% for ROVR’s stock, with a 23.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROVR stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ROVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROVR in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2022.

ROVR Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROVR rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, Rover Group Inc. saw 46.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROVR starting from TURNER BRENTON R., who sale 17,804 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jun 14. After this action, TURNER BRENTON R. now owns 1,175,046 shares of Rover Group Inc., valued at $89,022 using the latest closing price.

TURNER BRENTON R., the President & COO of Rover Group Inc., sale 2,196 shares at $5.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that TURNER BRENTON R. is holding 1,175,046 shares at $10,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.38 for the present operating margin

+72.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rover Group Inc. stands at -12.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.78. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Rover Group Inc. (ROVR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.48. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.