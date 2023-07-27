Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) has decreased by -9.59 when compared to last closing price of 3.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) is $6.00, which is $2.89 above the current market price. The public float for RBBN is 139.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RBBN on July 27, 2023 was 592.44K shares.

RBBN’s Market Performance

The stock of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) has seen a -7.44% decrease in the past week, with a 22.44% rise in the past month, and a 35.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.73% for RBBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.07% for RBBN’s stock, with a 3.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBBN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for RBBN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RBBN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5.50 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2023.

RBBN Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +16.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBBN fell by -9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, Ribbon Communications Inc. saw 11.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBBN starting from LOPEZ MIGUEL A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.63 back on May 04. After this action, LOPEZ MIGUEL A now owns 208,109 shares of Ribbon Communications Inc., valued at $5,270 using the latest closing price.

McClelland Bruce William, the President & CEO of Ribbon Communications Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that McClelland Bruce William is holding 1,151,963 shares at $26,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.81 for the present operating margin

+45.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ribbon Communications Inc. stands at -11.96. The total capital return value is set at -3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.88. Equity return is now at value -13.80, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN), the company’s capital structure generated 74.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.80. Total debt to assets is 30.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.