RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 201.54. However, the company has seen a 1.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/22 that Insurers Take Big Financial Hit From Hurricane Ian

Is It Worth Investing in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) Right Now?

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) by analysts is $247.38, which is $43.47 above the current market price. The public float for RNR is 50.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of RNR was 524.93K shares.

RNR’s Market Performance

RNR stock saw an increase of 1.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.63% and a quarterly increase of -3.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.26% for RNR’s stock, with a 5.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RNR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RNR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $216 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

RNR Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNR rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.20. In addition, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. saw 8.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNR starting from ODonnell Kevin, who purchase 13,020 shares at the price of $192.00 back on May 26. After this action, ODonnell Kevin now owns 296,025 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., valued at $2,499,840 using the latest closing price.

Sanders Carol P, the Director of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., sale 1,515 shares at $211.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Sanders Carol P is holding 5,629 shares at $320,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. stands at -21.04. The total capital return value is set at -27.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.79. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR), the company’s capital structure generated 23.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.13. Total debt to assets is 4.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.