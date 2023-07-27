RELX PLC (RELX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, RELX stock has gone down by -1.08%, with a monthly decline of -0.27% and a quarterly plunge of -1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.81% for RELX PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.01% for RELX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) is above average at 30.11x. The 36-month beta value for RELX is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RELX is $36.70, which is $1.73 above than the current price. The public float for RELX is 1.88B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of RELX on July 27, 2023 was 800.25K shares.

RELX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) has dropped by -0.45 compared to previous close of 32.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RELX Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.75%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELX fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.81. In addition, RELX PLC saw 18.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RELX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.66 for the present operating margin

+60.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for RELX PLC stands at +19.10. The total capital return value is set at 23.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 50.00, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on RELX PLC (RELX), the company’s capital structure generated 178.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.06. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In summary, RELX PLC (RELX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.