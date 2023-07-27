Real-Time Update: Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has seen a 12.70% increase in the past week, with a 1.61% gain in the past month, and a 59.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.32% for TANH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.08% for TANH’s stock, with a 10.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Right Now?

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TANH is 0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TANH is 1.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TANH on July 27, 2023 was 138.72K shares.

TANH) stock’s latest price update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.91 compared to its previous closing price of 2.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TANH Trading at 11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TANH rose by +12.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Tantech Holdings Ltd saw 36.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+18.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tantech Holdings Ltd stands at +5.65. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.