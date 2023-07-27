Real-Time Update: Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) has seen a -1.63% decrease in the past week, with a 13.10% gain in the past month, and a 13.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for PRDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.78% for PRDS’s stock, with a 31.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRDS is 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PRDS is $1.25, which is -$0.87 below the current price. The public float for PRDS is 52.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRDS on July 27, 2023 was 327.64K shares.

PRDS) stock’s latest price update

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 2.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRDS Trading at 10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +12.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRDS fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.97. In addition, Pardes Biosciences Inc. saw 25.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRDS starting from Foresite Capital Opportunity M, who purchase 773,952 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Apr 05. After this action, Foresite Capital Opportunity M now owns 8,773,134 shares of Pardes Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,160,928 using the latest closing price.

Foresite Capital Management V, the 10% Owner of Pardes Biosciences Inc., purchase 773,952 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Foresite Capital Management V, is holding 13,583,762 shares at $1,160,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRDS

Equity return is now at value -48.30, with -45.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.