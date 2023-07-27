PTC Inc. (PTC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 54.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PTC Inc. (PTC) by analysts is $157.13, which is $14.12 above the current market price. The public float for PTC is 110.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of PTC was 758.86K shares.

PTC) stock’s latest price update

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 144.24. However, the company has seen a -1.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PTC’s Market Performance

PTC Inc. (PTC) has seen a -1.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.26% gain in the past month and a 16.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for PTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.24% for PTC stock, with a simple moving average of 12.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PTC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $150 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

PTC Trading at 3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.64. In addition, PTC Inc. saw 20.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from LACY PAUL A, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $145.02 back on Jul 13. After this action, LACY PAUL A now owns 21,636 shares of PTC Inc., valued at $362,540 using the latest closing price.

Ditullio Michael, the President and COO of PTC Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $143.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Ditullio Michael is holding 60,674 shares at $430,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+78.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Inc. stands at +16.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on PTC Inc. (PTC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.15. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, PTC Inc. (PTC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.