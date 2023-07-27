PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) has seen a 4.52% increase in the past week, with a 30.22% gain in the past month, and a 29.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for PRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.34% for PRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 35.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PRO is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PRO is $40.86, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for PRO is 41.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.50% of that float. The average trading volume for PRO on July 27, 2023 was 315.29K shares.

PRO) stock’s latest price update

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO)’s stock price has soared by 7.88 in relation to previous closing price of 33.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $37 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

PRO Trading at 20.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +29.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRO rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.42. In addition, PROS Holdings Inc. saw 49.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRO starting from Cook Scott William, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Jul 21. After this action, Cook Scott William now owns 40,206 shares of PROS Holdings Inc., valued at $175,000 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS TIMOTHY V, the Director of PROS Holdings Inc., sale 3,064 shares at $24.61 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that WILLIAMS TIMOTHY V is holding 119,731 shares at $75,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.72 for the present operating margin

+60.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROS Holdings Inc. stands at -29.78. The total capital return value is set at -24.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.86. Equity return is now at value 213.20, with -16.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.