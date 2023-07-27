ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 72.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) by analysts is $12.45, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for PUMP is 97.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of PUMP was 1.31M shares.

The stock price of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) has surged by 0.49 when compared to previous closing price of 10.20, but the company has seen a 0.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PUMP’s Market Performance

PUMP’s stock has risen by 0.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.92% and a quarterly rise of 50.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for ProPetro Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.33% for PUMP stock, with a simple moving average of 13.66% for the last 200 days.

PUMP Trading at 26.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +29.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.24. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw -1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from GOBE PHILLIP A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jul 19. After this action, GOBE PHILLIP A now owns 258,629 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Lawrence G Larry, the Director of ProPetro Holding Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Lawrence G Larry is holding 33,913 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at +0.16. The total capital return value is set at 17.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.22. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), the company’s capital structure generated 3.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 2.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.