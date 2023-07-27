Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) has gone up by 19.56% for the week, with a 35.93% rise in the past month and a 22.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.31% for PFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.89% for PFC’s stock, with a -1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC) is 8.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PFC is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) is $22.67, which is -$1.3 below the current market price. The public float for PFC is 35.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On July 27, 2023, PFC’s average trading volume was 178.76K shares.

The stock of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC) has increased by 16.17 when compared to last closing price of 19.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for PFC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PFC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $32 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

PFC Trading at 37.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +36.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFC rose by +19.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.60. In addition, Premier Financial Corp. saw -17.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFC starting from Hileman Donald P., who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $13.93 back on May 15. After this action, Hileman Donald P. now owns 103,386 shares of Premier Financial Corp., valued at $20,895 using the latest closing price.

Hileman Donald P., the Director of Premier Financial Corp., sale 1,500 shares at $24.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Hileman Donald P. is holding 101,867 shares at $37,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Premier Financial Corp. stands at +29.95. The total capital return value is set at 10.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.69.

Based on Premier Financial Corp. (PFC), the company’s capital structure generated 59.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.33. Total debt to assets is 6.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.