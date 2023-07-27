Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for KTTA is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KTTA is $2.00, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for KTTA is 21.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume for KTTA on July 27, 2023 was 225.16K shares.

KTTA stock's latest price update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA)’s stock price has dropped by -4.43 in relation to previous closing price of 0.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KTTA’s Market Performance

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has experienced a 23.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.38% rise in the past month, and a 45.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.85% for KTTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.59% for KTTA’s stock, with a -8.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KTTA Trading at 30.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares surge +26.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA rose by +23.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5020. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. saw -9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTTA starting from STEINMAN LAWRENCE, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Jun 02. After this action, STEINMAN LAWRENCE now owns 1,327,174 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., valued at $12,930 using the latest closing price.

Delaney David, the Member of 10% owner group of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Delaney David is holding 227,521 shares at $1,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3045.12 for the present operating margin

+76.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stands at -2864.29. Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -33.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.