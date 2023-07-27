OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OPGN is -0.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for OpGen Inc. (OPGN) is $3.00, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for OPGN is 2.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.40% of that float. On July 27, 2023, OPGN’s average trading volume was 211.75K shares.

OPGN stock's latest price update

The stock price of OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) has dropped by -5.40 compared to previous close of 0.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OPGN’s Market Performance

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has experienced a -11.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.19% drop in the past month, and a -36.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.47% for OPGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.58% for OPGN’s stock, with a -70.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPGN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for OPGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPGN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.30 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2019.

OPGN Trading at -18.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares sank -9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPGN fell by -11.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7398. In addition, OpGen Inc. saw -79.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-852.18 for the present operating margin

-31.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for OpGen Inc. stands at -1429.96. Equity return is now at value -249.50, with -108.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.