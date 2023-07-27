Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for OTRK is also noteworthy at 2.71.

The public float for OTRK is 17.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.34% of that float. The average trading volume of OTRK on July 27, 2023 was 147.23K shares.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.20 in relation to its previous close of 0.41. However, the company has experienced a -8.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/23 that Healthcare CEO Faces Charges of Making Illicit Stock Sales in Prearranged Trades

OTRK’s Market Performance

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has seen a -8.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.47% decline in the past month and a -11.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.96% for OTRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.61% for OTRK’s stock, with a -27.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTRK stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OTRK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OTRK in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on August 20th of the previous year 2021.

OTRK Trading at -20.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares sank -22.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTRK fell by -10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4501. In addition, Ontrak Inc. saw 3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTRK

Equity return is now at value -479.60, with -186.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.