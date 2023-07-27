Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.46 in comparison to its previous close of 8.79, however, the company has experienced a -8.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) is 265.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OIS is 2.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Oil States International Inc. (OIS) is $9.63, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for OIS is 62.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On July 27, 2023, OIS’s average trading volume was 732.95K shares.

OIS’s Market Performance

OIS stock saw an increase of -8.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.02% and a quarterly increase of 3.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Oil States International Inc. (OIS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.08% for OIS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OIS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OIS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on March 07th of the previous year 2022.

OIS Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIS fell by -9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.13. In addition, Oil States International Inc. saw 3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OIS starting from Moses Philip Scott, who purchase 58,624 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Sep 23. After this action, Moses Philip Scott now owns 384,487 shares of Oil States International Inc., valued at $212,654 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57 for the present operating margin

+12.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oil States International Inc. stands at -1.29. The total capital return value is set at -0.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.11. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Oil States International Inc. (OIS), the company’s capital structure generated 26.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.67. Total debt to assets is 16.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oil States International Inc. (OIS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.