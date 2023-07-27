ODDITY Tech Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares (ODD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for ODDITY Tech Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: ODD) is above average at 76.59x,

The public float for ODD is 23.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ODD on July 27, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

ODD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ODDITY Tech Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: ODD) has increased by 7.37 when compared to last closing price of 48.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ODD’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.52% for ODD’s stock, with a 4.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ODD Trading at 4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.34% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODD rose by +9.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, ODDITY Tech Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares saw 9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ODDITY Tech Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares (ODD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.