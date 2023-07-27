OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) has gone up by 7.39% for the week, with a 25.70% rise in the past month and a 24.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.41% for OCFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.26% for OCFC’s stock, with a -2.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) is above average at 7.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.

The public float for OCFC is 57.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OCFC on July 27, 2023 was 333.67K shares.

OCFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) has jumped by 7.82 compared to previous close of 17.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCFC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OCFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OCFC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

OCFC Trading at 21.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +23.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCFC rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.67. In addition, OceanFirst Financial Corp. saw -9.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCFC starting from Lebel Joseph III, who sale 10,530 shares at the price of $16.65 back on Jun 15. After this action, Lebel Joseph III now owns 214,444 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp., valued at $175,324 using the latest closing price.

Farris Jack M., the Director of OceanFirst Financial Corp., purchase 100 shares at $14.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Farris Jack M. is holding 13,505 shares at $1,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for OceanFirst Financial Corp. stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.25. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC), the company’s capital structure generated 94.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.56. Total debt to assets is 11.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.