Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has decreased by -0.01 when compared to last closing price of 457.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/22 that Jeff Bezos’s Space Company Bids Again for NASA Moon Lander

Is It Worth Investing in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Right Now?

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) by analysts is $501.88, which is $52.37 above the current market price. The public float for NOC is 151.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of NOC was 697.44K shares.

NOC’s Market Performance

The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has seen a 3.36% increase in the past week, with a 2.04% rise in the past month, and a -1.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for NOC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.98% for NOC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NOC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NOC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $450 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

NOC Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $453.16. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corporation saw -16.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Perry David T, who sale 3,999 shares at the price of $469.65 back on Mar 06. After this action, Perry David T now owns 8,717 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation, valued at $1,878,187 using the latest closing price.

Caylor Mark A, the CVP & Pres, Mission Systems of Northrop Grumman Corporation, sale 2,810 shares at $467.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Caylor Mark A is holding 16,240 shares at $1,313,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.84 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 12.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), the company’s capital structure generated 97.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 34.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.