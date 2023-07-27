Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is above average at 10.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 3.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is $6.50, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for NINE is 17.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NINE on July 27, 2023 was 919.90K shares.

NINE) stock’s latest price update

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE)’s stock price has plunge by 2.74relation to previous closing price of 4.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NINE’s Market Performance

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has experienced a 1.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 44.94% rise in the past month, and a 15.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.95% for NINE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.24% for NINE’s stock, with a -32.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

NINE Trading at 30.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares surge +44.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc. saw -66.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Willis Darryl Keith, who purchase 3,355 shares at the price of $2.98 back on May 16. After this action, Willis Darryl Keith now owns 25,332 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc., valued at $9,998 using the latest closing price.

Fox Ann G, the of Nine Energy Service Inc., sale 15,485 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Fox Ann G is holding 635,914 shares at $53,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc. stands at +2.43. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value -53.60, with 3.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.