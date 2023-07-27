Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEXA is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) is $6.08, which is $2.09 above the current market price. The public float for NEXA is 44.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On July 27, 2023, NEXA’s average trading volume was 112.59K shares.

The stock price of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) has jumped by 0.94 compared to previous close of 4.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NEXA’s Market Performance

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) has seen a -9.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.18% decline in the past month and a -31.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for NEXA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.04% for NEXA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NEXA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NEXA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5.60 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

NEXA Trading at -15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXA fell by -9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Nexa Resources S.A. saw -26.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.26 for the present operating margin

+17.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nexa Resources S.A. stands at +1.62. The total capital return value is set at 11.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.61. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA), the company’s capital structure generated 116.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.72. Total debt to assets is 34.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.