Myomo Inc. (MYO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO)’s stock price has dropped by -5.45 in relation to previous closing price of 0.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Myomo Inc. (MYO) is $3.44, which is $2.68 above the current market price. The public float for MYO is 16.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MYO on July 27, 2023 was 395.49K shares.

MYO’s Market Performance

MYO’s stock has seen a -10.99% decrease for the week, with a 50.17% rise in the past month and a 26.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.69% for Myomo Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.90% for MYO’s stock, with a 7.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

MYO Trading at 28.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares surge +50.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO fell by -10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7394. In addition, Myomo Inc. saw 47.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from GUDONIS PAUL R, who purchase 307,692 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Jan 17. After this action, GUDONIS PAUL R now owns 483,345 shares of Myomo Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

HENRY DAVID A, the Chief Financial Officer of Myomo Inc., purchase 76,923 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that HENRY DAVID A is holding 163,527 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.61 for the present operating margin

+65.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myomo Inc. stands at -68.92. The total capital return value is set at -92.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.85. Equity return is now at value -123.50, with -83.40 for asset returns.

Based on Myomo Inc. (MYO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.01. Total debt to assets is 5.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Myomo Inc. (MYO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.