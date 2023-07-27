MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.06 in relation to its previous close of 100.01. However, the company has experienced a 1.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) Right Now?

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MSM is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MSM is $101.33, which is $3.85 above the current market price. The public float for MSM is 46.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume for MSM on July 27, 2023 was 381.61K shares.

MSM’s Market Performance

MSM’s stock has seen a 1.13% increase for the week, with a 3.95% rise in the past month and a 11.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.79% for MSM stock, with a simple moving average of 15.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MSM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MSM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $84 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

MSM Trading at 5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSM rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.39. In addition, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. saw 22.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSM starting from Shacklett Kimberly, who sale 6,442 shares at the price of $90.99 back on May 02. After this action, Shacklett Kimberly now owns 10,716 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc., valued at $586,189 using the latest closing price.

Jones Douglas E, the EVP, Chief Supply Chain of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc., sale 885 shares at $88.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Jones Douglas E is holding 4,938 shares at $77,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+42.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. stands at +9.20. The total capital return value is set at 22.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.68. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Based on MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM), the company’s capital structure generated 63.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.93. Total debt to assets is 31.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.