Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD)’s stock price has soared by 9.65 in relation to previous closing price of 292.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 10 hours ago that Why Car Dealers Are Losing Their Shine

Is It Worth Investing in Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) Right Now?

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LAD is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LAD is $323.69, which is -$1.51 below the current market price. The public float for LAD is 26.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.58% of that float. The average trading volume for LAD on July 27, 2023 was 301.12K shares.

LAD’s Market Performance

The stock of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) has seen a 1.08% increase in the past week, with a 11.72% rise in the past month, and a 45.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for LAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.94% for LAD’s stock, with a 34.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LAD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LAD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $233 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

LAD Trading at 17.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAD rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $309.65. In addition, Lithia Motors Inc. saw 56.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAD starting from McIntyre Shauna, who sale 200 shares at the price of $248.23 back on Jun 06. After this action, McIntyre Shauna now owns 2,051 shares of Lithia Motors Inc., valued at $49,646 using the latest closing price.

Hines George N, the Chief Innovation&Tech Officer of Lithia Motors Inc., sale 1,490 shares at $219.55 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Hines George N is holding 5,142 shares at $327,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.69 for the present operating margin

+17.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lithia Motors Inc. stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.01. Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD), the company’s capital structure generated 154.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.71. Total debt to assets is 52.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.09 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.