LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE)’s stock price has dropped by -22.43 in relation to previous closing price of 28.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LendingTree Inc. (TREE) is $23.44, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for TREE is 10.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TREE on July 27, 2023 was 331.86K shares.

TREE’s Market Performance

TREE stock saw an increase of -19.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.95% and a quarterly increase of -1.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.32% for LendingTree Inc. (TREE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.02% for TREE’s stock, with a -14.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREE stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TREE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TREE in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $36 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

TREE Trading at -1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREE fell by -19.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.54. In addition, LendingTree Inc. saw 2.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREE starting from Rodriguez Diego A, who sale 60 shares at the price of $21.65 back on Jun 06. After this action, Rodriguez Diego A now owns 6 shares of LendingTree Inc., valued at $1,299 using the latest closing price.

ERNST MARK A, the Director of LendingTree Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $17.67 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that ERNST MARK A is holding 33,216 shares at $53,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.88 for the present operating margin

+89.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingTree Inc. stands at -19.08. The total capital return value is set at -2.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.63. Equity return is now at value -65.70, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on LendingTree Inc. (TREE), the company’s capital structure generated 438.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.45. Total debt to assets is 73.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 433.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LendingTree Inc. (TREE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.