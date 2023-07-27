Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) has dropped by -6.18 compared to previous close of 2.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) by analysts is $24.70, which is $22.12 above the current market price. The public float for LPTX is 11.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.69% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of LPTX was 183.64K shares.

LPTX’s Market Performance

LPTX’s stock has seen a -14.57% decrease for the week, with a -18.61% drop in the past month and a -28.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.14% for Leap Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.30% for LPTX’s stock, with a -52.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2021.

LPTX Trading at -49.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -15.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX fell by -14.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc. saw -42.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

Equity return is now at value -143.10, with -97.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.