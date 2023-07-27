Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY): A Technical Analysis

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is $2.00, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for LFLY is 34.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFLY on July 27, 2023 was 304.89K shares.

LFLY) stock’s latest price update

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LFLY’s Market Performance

LFLY’s stock has risen by 19.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 44.35% and a quarterly rise of 8.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.27% for Leafly Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.75% for LFLY’s stock, with a -33.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFLY stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LFLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LFLY in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2022.

LFLY Trading at 8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.56%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFLY rose by +19.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2994. In addition, Leafly Holdings Inc. saw -47.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFLY starting from Miyashita Yoko, who sale 3,334 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Jun 09. After this action, Miyashita Yoko now owns 318,247 shares of Leafly Holdings Inc., valued at $1,010 using the latest closing price.

Krishnaswamy Suresh, the Chief Financial Officer of Leafly Holdings Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Krishnaswamy Suresh is holding 216,841 shares at $757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.13 for the present operating margin

+87.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leafly Holdings Inc. stands at +10.70. The total capital return value is set at -54.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.93. Equity return is now at value -409.30, with 44.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.