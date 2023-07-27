Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.29 in relation to its previous close of 221.70. However, the company has experienced a 0.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/28/22 that Labcorp to Spin Off Clinical-Development Business

Is It Worth Investing in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is 19.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LH is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is $240.71, which is $45.0 above the current market price. The public float for LH is 88.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On July 27, 2023, LH’s average trading volume was 724.19K shares.

LH’s Market Performance

LH’s stock has seen a 0.80% increase for the week, with a 7.86% rise in the past month and a 15.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.24% for LH stock, with a simple moving average of 9.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $250 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

LH Trading at 9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LH rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.77. In addition, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings saw 8.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LH starting from van der Vaart Sandra D, who sale 212 shares at the price of $240.00 back on Jun 29. After this action, van der Vaart Sandra D now owns 7,605 shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, valued at $50,880 using the latest closing price.

Kirchgraber Paul R, the CEO, Covance Drug Development of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, sale 4,300 shares at $216.91 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Kirchgraber Paul R is holding 12,946 shares at $932,707 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.31 for the present operating margin

+27.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.92. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), the company’s capital structure generated 62.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 31.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.