Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KIQ is 0.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) is $2.30, The public float for KIQ is 51.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On July 27, 2023, KIQ’s average trading volume was 163.20K shares.

The stock of Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) has decreased by -19.38 when compared to last closing price of 0.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KIQ’s Market Performance

KIQ’s stock has fallen by -20.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.34% and a quarterly rise of 6.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.01% for Kelso Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.84% for KIQ stock, with a simple moving average of 1.81% for the last 200 days.

KIQ Trading at 8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares surge +14.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIQ fell by -20.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2964. In addition, Kelso Technologies Inc. saw -4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kelso Technologies Inc. stands at -12.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.