J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JBHT is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JBHT is $199.13, which is -$5.44 below the current price. The public float for JBHT is 81.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JBHT on July 27, 2023 was 718.52K shares.

JBHT) stock’s latest price update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT)’s stock price has soared by 1.54 in relation to previous closing price of 199.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Trucking Giant J.B. Hunt’s Earnings Fall Short as Economy Slows. Stock Rises.

JBHT’s Market Performance

JBHT’s stock has risen by 3.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.89% and a quarterly rise of 17.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.27% for JBHT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $204 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

JBHT Trading at 14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.82. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw 16.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from Hobbs Nicholas, who sale 3,716 shares at the price of $198.78 back on Jul 25. After this action, Hobbs Nicholas now owns 79,471 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., valued at $738,650 using the latest closing price.

Hicks Bradley W., the EVP of People & Pres Hwy Svcs of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., sale 500 shares at $198.64 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Hicks Bradley W. is holding 20,436 shares at $99,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.82 for the present operating margin

+11.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stands at +6.54. The total capital return value is set at 26.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.76. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), the company’s capital structure generated 42.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 19.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.