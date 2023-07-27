International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) has decreased by -0.36 when compared to last closing price of 38.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/15/23 that Rusty Old Oil Tankers Fetch Big Bucks

Is It Worth Investing in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Right Now?

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INSW is 0.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INSW is $60.89, which is $21.31 above the current price. The public float for INSW is 35.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INSW on July 27, 2023 was 595.83K shares.

INSW’s Market Performance

INSW stock saw an increase of 5.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.36% and a quarterly increase of -4.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for International Seaways Inc. (INSW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.27% for INSW’s stock, with a 2.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

INSW Trading at 5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW rose by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.40. In addition, International Seaways Inc. saw 13.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Zabrocky Lois K, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $38.35 back on Jul 03. After this action, Zabrocky Lois K now owns 144,244 shares of International Seaways Inc., valued at $38,350 using the latest closing price.

Zabrocky Lois K, the President & CEO of International Seaways Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $36.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Zabrocky Lois K is holding 145,244 shares at $36,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.01 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Seaways Inc. stands at +44.82. The total capital return value is set at 17.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 40.90, with 22.90 for asset returns.

Based on International Seaways Inc. (INSW), the company’s capital structure generated 72.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.94. Total debt to assets is 41.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.