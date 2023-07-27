Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Immunic Inc. (IMUX) by analysts is $13.25, which is $16.82 above the current market price. The public float for IMUX is 31.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.52% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of IMUX was 1.08M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IMUX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) has decreased by -5.22 when compared to last closing price of 2.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IMUX’s Market Performance

IMUX’s stock has fallen by -17.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 52.45% and a quarterly rise of 39.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.96% for Immunic Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.60% for IMUX’s stock, with a 3.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMUX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for IMUX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for IMUX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $5 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

IMUX Trading at 8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares surge +36.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMUX fell by -17.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Immunic Inc. saw 55.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMUX starting from Whaley Glenn, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on May 15. After this action, Whaley Glenn now owns 25,510 shares of Immunic Inc., valued at $8,750 using the latest closing price.

Neermann Joerg, the Director of Immunic Inc., purchase 47,000 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Neermann Joerg is holding 100,000 shares at $59,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMUX

The total capital return value is set at -71.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.36. Equity return is now at value -113.10, with -100.60 for asset returns.

Based on Immunic Inc. (IMUX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.36. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Immunic Inc. (IMUX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.