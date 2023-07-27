iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) has increased by 22.59 when compared to last closing price of 1.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ICLK is at -0.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ICLK is $10.25, which is $11.45 above the current market price. The public float for ICLK is 8.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume for ICLK on July 27, 2023 was 24.58K shares.

ICLK’s Market Performance

ICLK’s stock has seen a 5.56% increase for the week, with a 25.83% rise in the past month and a -28.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.94% for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.27% for ICLK’s stock, with a -37.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICLK Trading at -10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.88%, as shares surge +28.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICLK rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6694. In addition, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited saw -50.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.72 for the present operating margin

+28.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stands at -118.80. Equity return is now at value -103.30, with -56.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.