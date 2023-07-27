HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE)’s stock price has increased by 2.91 compared to its previous closing price of 5.16. However, the company has seen a -8.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is $6.00, which is $0.62 above the current market price. The public float for HIVE is 84.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIVE on July 27, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

HIVE’s Market Performance

HIVE stock saw an increase of -8.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 27.95% and a quarterly increase of 68.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.35% for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.86% for HIVE stock, with a simple moving average of 68.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIVE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HIVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIVE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

HIVE Trading at 31.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +35.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE fell by -8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.33. In addition, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. saw 268.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.62 for the present operating margin

-29.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stands at -222.37. Equity return is now at value -121.50, with -96.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.