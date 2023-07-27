Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.63 in relation to its previous close of 63.66. However, the company has experienced a -0.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/24/23 that The Hit ’90s Toy That Terrorized Parents Is Returning to Shelves

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is above average at 74.49x. The 36-month beta value for HAS is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for HAS is $73.90, which is $10.83 above than the current price. The public float for HAS is 130.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.68% of that float. The average trading volume of HAS on July 27, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

HAS’s Market Performance

HAS stock saw an increase of -0.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.05% and a quarterly increase of 25.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Hasbro Inc. (HAS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.21% for HAS stock, with a simple moving average of 7.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

HAS Trading at 3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.27. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw 5.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.