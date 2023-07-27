Graco Inc. (GGG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has surged by 0.03 when compared to previous closing price of 86.73, but the company has seen a -0.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) is above average at 30.54x. The 36-month beta value for GGG is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GGG is $86.50, which is -$0.26 below than the current price. The public float for GGG is 166.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of GGG on July 27, 2023 was 942.29K shares.

GGG’s Market Performance

GGG stock saw an increase of -0.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.71% and a quarterly increase of 23.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.40% for Graco Inc. (GGG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.03% for GGG stock, with a simple moving average of 19.57% for the last 200 days.

GGG Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.92. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 28.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from O’Shea Peter J, who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $84.47 back on Jun 14. After this action, O’Shea Peter J now owns 27,954 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $1,435,968 using the latest closing price.

White Timothy R, the Pres., Worldwide Process Div of Graco Inc., sale 2,700 shares at $84.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that White Timothy R is holding 50,782 shares at $228,871 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+49.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.48. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Graco Inc. (GGG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Graco Inc. (GGG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.