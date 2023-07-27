Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) has gone down by -16.11% for the week, with a -8.54% drop in the past month and a 158.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.27% for GRCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.62% for GRCL’s stock, with a 34.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GRCL is also noteworthy at -1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GRCL is $12.86, which is $9.11 above than the current price. The public float for GRCL is 51.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume of GRCL on July 27, 2023 was 335.07K shares.

GRCL) stock’s latest price update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.31 in comparison to its previous close of 4.09, however, the company has experienced a -16.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRCL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GRCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRCL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

GRCL Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares sank -7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL fell by -16.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. saw 63.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -39.30, with -33.20 for asset returns.

Based on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.74. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.